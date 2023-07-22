Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys 77,236 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 5.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,300 ($43.15) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
