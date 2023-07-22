Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 3,747 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 2.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,518. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

