Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 225,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.41. The stock had a trading volume of 787,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,088. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $419.37. The company has a market cap of $316.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

