Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 1.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.28. 17,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.