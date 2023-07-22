Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

