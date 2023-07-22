Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 28th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IVRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

