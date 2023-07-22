Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.56. 1 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

Featured Stories

