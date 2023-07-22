Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 16,658 shares.The stock last traded at $71.97 and had previously closed at $72.13.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.