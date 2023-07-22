Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS ICLO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.10% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

