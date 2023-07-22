Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.10.

ISRG opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

