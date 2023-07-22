Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $336.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.68. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,338,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.