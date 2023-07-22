Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.68.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

