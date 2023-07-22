Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.52. 4,574,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,212. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $508.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.86 and a 200 day moving average of $429.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

