Internet Computer Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $11.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $4.14 or 0.00013873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,487,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,151,424 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

