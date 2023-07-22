International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $144.10

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.10 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 134.20 ($1.75). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.77), with a volume of 1,646,810 shares trading hands.

International Public Partnerships Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 752.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 8.70.

About International Public Partnerships

(Get Free Report)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.