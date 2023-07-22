International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Shares Up 1.3%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93. 1,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
International Distributions Services Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.
About International Distributions Services
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.