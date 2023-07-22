International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

