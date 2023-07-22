Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Boit C F David

Boit C F David cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 4,973,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,187,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

