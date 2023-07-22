Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Intel Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

