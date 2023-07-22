Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITGR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 325,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

