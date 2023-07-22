InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSPR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InspireMD Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.94. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. Equities research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

