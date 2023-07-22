Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.64% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.