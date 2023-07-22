Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $14,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Miles Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,905 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $22,717.10.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 0.6 %

SEAT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,190,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 210,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after buying an additional 77,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 690,346 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 351,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

