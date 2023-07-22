Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $73,383.57 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,219 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $12,823.88.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

