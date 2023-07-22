Insider Selling: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Major Shareholder Sells 3,987,500 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,850,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 180,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,220. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,214,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

