Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 10,650 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $28,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,220.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jing Nealis sold 10,763 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $20,987.85.

On Friday, May 19th, Jing Nealis sold 10,530 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $15,479.10.

On Friday, April 28th, Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $52,738.95.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,260.70.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SES AI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

