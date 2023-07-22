Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells $351,600.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,140.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $15.47 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of -0.49.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51,119 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,005,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 510,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.