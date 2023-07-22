Insider Buying: Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Acquires £195,520 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) insider Alan Giddins bought 416,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £195,520 ($255,648.54).
Alan Giddins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Alan Giddins bought 50,500 shares of Watkin Jones stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,390 ($51,503.66).
Watkin Jones Stock Performance
Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.40 million, a PE ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.10. Watkin Jones Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79.
Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
About Watkin Jones
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
