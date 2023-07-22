Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
INO.UN stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.77. The stock has a market cap of C$118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.