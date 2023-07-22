Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

INO.UN stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.77. The stock has a market cap of C$118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

