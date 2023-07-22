Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

IJAN stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

