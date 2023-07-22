Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 56,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Up 0.5 %

INFY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 15,084,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,217,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Infosys

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Creative Planning raised its position in Infosys by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Infosys by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 54,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

