Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Immunovant stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $179,668 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 102.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

