IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.82

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.82 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 14.45 ($0.19). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.89 ($0.19), with a volume of 131,260 shares.

IGAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

IGas Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.81. The company has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of -0.04.

In related news, insider Frances Ward purchased 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £436.80 ($571.13). 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

