iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Up 0.7%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 4,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

iFabric Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$43.63 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

About iFabric

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.

