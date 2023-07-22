iExec RLC Market Capitalization Achieves $87.38 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004048 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $87.38 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.22698555 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $7,950,579.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

