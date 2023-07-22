Ieq Capital LLC Sells 662 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

