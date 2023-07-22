Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

