Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $2,279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average is $146.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,074,675 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

