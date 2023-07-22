Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $218.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.09 and a 52-week high of $220.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

