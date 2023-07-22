Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,527,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $353.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.35 and a 52 week high of $357.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

