Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 46.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

