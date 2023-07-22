Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249,270 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,941,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,709,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 578,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,632,000.

FXI opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

