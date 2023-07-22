Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $377.72 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $383.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

