iAnthus Capital (ITHUF) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) is one of 247 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iAnthus Capital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iAnthus Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iAnthus Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A iAnthus Capital Competitors 255 1163 2345 23 2.56

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 25.75%. Given iAnthus Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iAnthus Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iAnthus Capital N/A N/A N/A iAnthus Capital Competitors -48.63% -374.03% -17.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iAnthus Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares iAnthus Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iAnthus Capital N/A N/A 0.10 iAnthus Capital Competitors $900.68 million $30.13 million 96.44

iAnthus Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iAnthus Capital. iAnthus Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of iAnthus Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iAnthus Capital peers beat iAnthus Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs. The company engages in the wholesale-distribution and retail of CBD products. iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

