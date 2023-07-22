IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

Shares of IAG remained flat at $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,897,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,529. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

