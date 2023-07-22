HSBC Lowers Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tele2 AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

TLTZY stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.