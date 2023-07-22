H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$218.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

