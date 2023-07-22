holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.72 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, holoride has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $138,152.91 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.92 or 0.06319057 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01784084 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $129,836.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

