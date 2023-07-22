Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 230.50 ($3.01). 163,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 380,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 370 ($4.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95. The firm has a market cap of £395.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,280.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

