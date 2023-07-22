Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) versus Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Critical Review

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) and Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Liminal BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $19,000.00 177.63 -$10.62 million ($3.98) -0.20 Liminal BioSciences $537,000.00 48.38 $380,000.00 $0.98 8.54

Liminal BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Liminal BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -73,189.47% -100.66% -70.99% Liminal BioSciences 756.93% -82.72% -47.31%

Summary

Liminal BioSciences beats Histogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is developing LMNL6511, a selective antagonist for the G-protein coupled receptor 84, is expected to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial. It is also developing potential OXER1 antagonists and GPR40 agonists, which are in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

